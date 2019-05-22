Italy cabinet undersecretary says next budget must include tax cuts

ROME, May 22 (Reuters) - Italy’s next budget must include a decisive tax cut, cabinet undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday.

Giorgetti is a senior member of the ruling far-right League party. During the last general election campaign, League leader and current Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini pledged to sharply cut taxes through a so-called “flat tax” reform.

At a meeting with foreign journalists in Rome Giorgetti also added that the attitude of the European Commission will be crucial for the rescue of the struggling Italian regional bank Carige. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer and Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Angelo Amante)