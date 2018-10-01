FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 5:51 PM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-EU's Juncker warns Italy not to go ahead with proposed 2019 budget

1 Min Read

(Corrects official translation of Juncker quote)

BRUSSELS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive head, Jean-Claude Juncker, on Monday warned Italy against going ahead with its proposed 2019 budget, which the bloc has criticised as too lax.

“Italy is distancing itself from the budgetary targets we have jointly agreed at EU level,” Juncker told a speech in Germany.

“I would not wish that, after having really been able to cope with the Greek crisis, we’ll end up in the same crisis in Italy,” he said via translation.

“One crisis was sufficient, one crisis was enough, and we have to prevent Italy from being able to get a special treatment here that, if everybody were to get it, would mean the end of the euro,” Juncker said in German. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Andrew Roche)

