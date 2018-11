BUENOS AIRES, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday the EU executive was making progress in talks with Italy over the country’s budget.

“The atmosphere is good. We are making progress,” Juncker told a news conference at a G20 meeting in Buenos Aires, where he said he will have a meeting with Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte later on Friday or on Saturday. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels)