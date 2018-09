ROME, Sept 27 (Reuters) - It would not be a tragedy if next year Italy ran a budget deficit as high as 2.6 percent of output, the chief whip for the League party, one of the ruling groups, told Reuters on Thursday.

“Staying below the 3 percent (of GDP) ceiling while going up to 2.4-2.6 percent, as has been proposed, would not be a tragedy,” Riccardo Molinari said. (Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Francesca Landini)