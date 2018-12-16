Italy coalition in agreement on budget figures - League spokeswoman

ROME, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s coalition government leaders and the prime minister agree on the “figures and contents” of the 2019 budget that will be proposed to the European Commission, a spokeswoman for the League party said on Monday.

League leader Matteo Salvini, 5-Star Movement chief Luigi Di Maio and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte are still meeting in Rome to hammer out a compromise with the European executive to avoid disciplinary action over its expansionary budget proposal.

“(There is) total agreement between Conte, Salvini and Di Maio on the numbers and contents of the proposal to send to Brussels,” Salvini’s spokeswoman said in a statement as the government meeting entered its fourth hour.

The statement also denied tensions within the government and a media report saying that Conte had threatened to resign.

Included in the budget are measures to raise taxes on luxury cars in order to provide incentives for electric and hybrid models, the spokeswoman added. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Daniel Wallis)