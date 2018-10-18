FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 18, 2018 / 5:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU says Italy budget poses no stability risk to bloc

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s planned budget plan does not pose a “Greek-like” threat to European Union financial stability, the bloc’s financial services chief said on Thursday.

Asked if Italy was facing a crisis like Greece did during the euro zone debt crisis, Dombrovskis said: “I would not jump on that kind of speculation”.

The Italian government HAS unveiled the core of its expansionary multi-year budget plan, raising the target for the fiscal deficit to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product next year, three times the 0.8 percent goal set by the previous centre-left administration.

Dombrovskis said he had sent a letter to Italy expressing concerns about the budget plan. (Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.