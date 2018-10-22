Italy to publish response to EU budget letter at 1000 GMT

ROME, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Treasury will publish its letter responding to EU Commission criticisms of Italy’s 2019 budget at midday (1000 GMT) on its official website, a Treasury spokeswoman confirmed on Monday.

Italy has come under fire in Brussels over its plan to lift the budget deficit to 2.4 percent of economic output next year from a forecast 1.8 percent in 2018.

The European Commission does not want a crisis with Italy over the budget, but it expects answers to its concerns, European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Crispian Balmer)