October 5, 2018 / 7:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's budget is a source of "serious concern" -letter from EU Commission

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The targets set out in Italy’s budget plan are a “source of serious concern”, the European Commission said in a letter published by Italian daily la Repubblica late on Friday.

“We call on the Italian authorities to ensure that the (budget) will be in compliance with the common fiscal rules and look forward to seeing the details of the measures,” added the letter, signed by the Commission’s Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis and the EU Economics Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici. Only excerpts of the letter were published. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

