Build trust with EU partners on budget, Merkel tells Italy's Conte

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Italy and the European Union should avoid acting unilaterally in talks about Rome’s budget and build trust, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel told Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in a meeting on Wednesday, according to an Italian official.

“Merkel lent support to Conte to begin a positive dialogue with European partners on the budget,” the source said.

“Merkel told Conte that at this stage it would be better to foster mutual trust, which is a key condition to favour dialogue,” the official added. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)