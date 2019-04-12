REFILE-Italy must cut income tax with next budget - economy minister to paper

(Fixes typo in last paragraph)

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Reducing Italy’s high income tax burden is a “necessary act of justice” and the government will take steps in the next budget, the country’s economy minister said in a newspaper interview.

“We’ll definitely do something about it, we’ll see how in the autumn,” Giovanni Tria told Il Messaggero daily in an interview.

He ruled out the need for a “traditional” budget correction though he said there could be “quantitative adjustments.”

“With the Economic and Financial Document (DEF) approved by the government, we’re able to meet in full commitments taken with Brussels,” he said.

“I have good reasons to believe that thanks to the latest measures, projections included in the DEF and a structural budget adjustment, we’ll once more pass the (EU) exam on (public debt).” (Reporting by Valentina Za)