ROME, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s government can find another economy minister if the current one, Giovanni Tria, does not agree with the ruling parties, the chief whip for one of the groups, the right-wing League party, said on Thursday.

“If Tria agrees with us, then OK, but if not we’ll find another minister,” Riccardo Molinari told Reuters. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Steve Scherer, editing Giselda Vagnoni)