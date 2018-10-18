EU's Moscovici plays down budget clash with Italy, says no decisions taken

ROME, Oct 18 (Reuters) - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday that the dispute over Italy’s deficit-hiking budget will take time to pan out and said Brussels wanted a calm and constructive dialogue.

Speaking at a news conference in Rome alongside Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, Moscovici said a letter sent by the Commission querying the 2019 budget was only the start of what could be a long process.

“We have simply sent a letter,” Moscovici said, adding that a final decision on Italy’s budget would rest with EU political leaders. “We have time,” he said.

He added that Italy and the Commission must handle their disagreement with “intelligence and a cool head”.