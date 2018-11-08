EU's Moscovici says Italy must respect rules, compromise not the right word

BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The European Union commissioner for economic affairs said he was keen to pursue dialogue with Italy over the country’s contentious budget but refused to talk of compromise with Rome, insisting that rules must be respected.

“I am concerned about the word compromise,” Pierre Moscovici told a reporter who asked whether a compromise could be possible with Italy on the budget.

He said the Commission has been and will be flexible on the application of fiscal rules but requires Italy to respect those rules. “There cannot be a sort of negotiation on this,” he said in a news conference. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)