EU's Moscovici says wants to reduce tensions with Italy

ROME, Oct 19 (Reuters) - European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Friday he wanted to reduce tensions with Italy over its 2019 budget, adding it was important to see how Rome responded to the Commission’s objections to the fiscal plan.

Speaking at a news conference after a two-day visit to Rome, Moscovici said Brussels shared Italy’s declared goals of boosting growth and cutting debt, and reiterated that no decision had yet been taken over the budget.

He said he wanted to “reduce tensions and maintain a constructive dialogue” with Italian authorities and added that he did not fear contagion to other euro zone countries stemming from the market tensions over Italy. (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)