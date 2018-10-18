EU's Moscovici to give Italy letter of concerns over budget- source

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The European Union’s Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici will hand a letter raising concerns over Italy’s draft budget to the Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria in Rome later on Thursday, an EU official told Reuters.

This is the second letter sent to Rome by the EU executive over Italy’s expansionary draft budget for next year which is in breach of EU fiscal rules. Under EU rules, the letter could precede a Commission’s rejection of the Italian budget. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)