EU's Moscovici wants dialogue with Italy but rules must be respected

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The European Economic Commissioner said on Monday he wanted to maintain a dialogue with the Italian eurosceptic government over its budget, but stressed European Union fiscal rules had to be respected.

Pierre Moscovici said the Italian fiscal plans “obviously” were deviating from EU rules and previous commitments and added the Commission will assess “how big (the deviation) is, how it can be corrected”.

Arriving at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg, Moscovici also repeated that EU fiscal rules “are there to be respected” because are fair and protect citizens. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)