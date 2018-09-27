FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
September 27, 2018 / 6:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy coalition insists 2019 deficit should be around 2.4 pct of GDP

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling parties, the right-wing League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, are insisting the 2019 budget deficit target should be set at around 2.4 percent of national output, a government source said on Thursday.

The two parties are locked in a dispute with Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, who wants to hold next year’s deficit below 2 percent of gross domestic product, and negotiations throughout the day have failed to break the deadlock.

“We’re not budging from 2.4 percent,” said the source, who asked not to be named.

The cabinet was due to meet at 1800 GMT to agree on new economic and public finance targets for the next three years, but at 1810 the meeting had not yet begun. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte and Angelo Amante, writing by Gavin Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.