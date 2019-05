VERONA, Italy, May 14 (Reuters) - Italy will introduce tax breaks on value added tax for the auto sector in the next budget law, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday. “I make a commitment, on a personal level and on behalf of the League party and the government to make VAT tax fully deductible in the next budget law to bring Italy in line with other European countries,” Salvini said, talking about the auto sector. (Reporting by Riccardo Bastianello; writing by Francesca Landini)