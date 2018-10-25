Italy govt ready to step in if company, bank needs support - Salvini

VERONA, Italy, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s government is ready to step in if a company or bank needs support, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday, adding that any help provided would be different from past interventions.

The spike in Italy’s debt costs may hurt the nation’s banks and eat into their capital, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday.

Salvini, who is also the leader of the ruling League party, said on the sidelines of a conference in the northern city of Verona that the Italy/Germany bond yield spread would inevitably fall if it followed the real economy. (Writing by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Crispian Balmer)