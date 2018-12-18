Italy's Salvini says "greatly satisfied" by budget result

ROME, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday he was “greatly satisfied” by the outcome of budget talks, adding that the package would help “millions of Italians” in 2019.

Salvini, who is head of the rightist League party, made no specific mention of negotiations with the European Commission and gave no details of any changes to the budget.

Earlier on Tuesday, a spokeswoman at the Economy Ministry said a deal had been struck with Brussels over the budget. However, a source in the prime minister’s office urged caution and the Commission declined to comment on reports of an accord. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Crispian Balmer)