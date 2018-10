ROME, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Italian government’s multi-year budget is set to be published later on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said.

Salvini, who is also leader of the ruling far-right League party, added that the only figure in the plan that was certain was the 2.4 percent deficit to gross domestic product target for 2019. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Steve Scherer)