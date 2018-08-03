FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 8:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Salvini says next budget will include tax cuts, pensions reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini said on Friday the country’s budget for next year will include the first measures to introduce tax cuts and a reform of the pensions system, provisions that may be in breach of European Union fiscal rules.

“The (2019) budget will not include all planned measures immediately, but there will the first steps towards a flat tax and a radical overhaul of the pensions system,” known as Legge Fornero, Salvini, who leads the far-right League, said in a TV interview. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Giselda Vagnoni)

