October 8, 2018 / 4:32 PM / in 2 hours

ECB will avert eurozone crisis, if necessary - Italy minister

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona said on Monday that he was confident that, if necessary, the European Central Bank’s president would avert another grave debt crisis in the euro zone.

“I am confident that (Mario) Draghi will take care of things,” Savona said at a news conference, when asked if he was worried about another debt crisis.

“... if necessary the ECB would prevent another grave crisis in Europe,” he said, adding, however, that he was not “relying on” the central bank and did not believe such a crisis was on the cards. (Reporting by Gavin Jones, writing by Giulia Segreti)

