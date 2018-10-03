Italian minister told EU lawmakers there is no chance of Italy's default - source

STRASBOURG, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona told European Union lawmakers on Wednesday that there was no chance Italy would default on its debt, according to a person who attended the meeting.

“I think there is no chance that Italy will default on its public debt,” Savona told a meeting with Italian lawmakers in the European Parliament.

He added that Italy was very different from Greece, in an apparent reaction to remarks made by the European Commission’s President Jean-Claude Juncker this week in which he warned Rome from causing with its fiscal policy a financial crisis like the one experienced by Greece in recent years. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Francesco Guarascio)