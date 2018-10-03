FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 3:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's minister Savona proposes review of EU monetary and fiscal policy

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s minister for European affairs Paolo Savona said on Wednesday he had presented to European Union legislators a document in which he proposes a review of the EU’s monetary and fiscal policy.

Savona, who was the Italian government’s original pick as economy minister but vetoed by the head of state due to his critical opinion of the euro, said he presented to the European Parliament a document in which he proposed “to reassess the European monetary and fiscal policy in an integrated manner”. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
