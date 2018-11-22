Italy's Savona never voiced concerns over budget in cabinet meetings - minister

ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italian European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona never voiced concerns over next year’s budget law during cabinet meetings, a fellow minister said on Thursday, denying press reports Savona backed changes.

Savona was quoted as saying in the Italian press on Thursday that next year’s budget had to be modified.

“During cabinet meetings Savona has always said that Italy should continue (along the road it has chosen),” Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio said in a interview with state-owned television RAI.

The European Commission took the first step on Wednesday toward disciplining Italy over its expansionary 2019 budget after Rome refused to modify it, raising the stakes in a dispute that has alarmed the whole euro zone and could eventually lead to fines. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Valentina Za)