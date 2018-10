ROME, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s 2019 budget law will include tax breaks for citizens who buy government bonds, a junior government minister, Armando Siri, said on Thursday.

In an interview with Radio Capital, the undersecretary for infrastructure said the scheme envisaged channeling up to 15 billion euros into government bonds.

The Italian budget must be presented by Oct. 20. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni Editing by Mark Bendeich)