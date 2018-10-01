Spain does not fear contagion from Italy -economy minister

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Spain’s finances are solid and the country is not concerned about any negative impact from Italy’s new budget proposal, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday.

“There is no doubt about our commitment to reducing the public deficit and the stability of our public debt,” Calvino told reporters before a meeting with her euro zone counterparts. “In that sense, I don’t fear, I don’t have a particular worry about any contagion effect,” she said when asked about Italy’s budget proposals. (Reporting by Brussels newsroom)