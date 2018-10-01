FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 1, 2018 / 1:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spain does not fear contagion from Italy -economy minister

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Spain’s finances are solid and the country is not concerned about any negative impact from Italy’s new budget proposal, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday.

“There is no doubt about our commitment to reducing the public deficit and the stability of our public debt,” Calvino told reporters before a meeting with her euro zone counterparts. “In that sense, I don’t fear, I don’t have a particular worry about any contagion effect,” she said when asked about Italy’s budget proposals. (Reporting by Brussels newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.