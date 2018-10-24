FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 24, 2018 / 4:57 PM / in 32 minutes

Current BTP/bund spread may harm weakest Italian banks -Tria

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The spread between 10-year Italian and German sovereign bonds must not stay at 320 basis points for long because it may hurt the country’s weakest banks, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday.

“Italy can’t maintain a spread of 320 basis points for too long, not so much for the consequences it would have on debt interest payments but rather for the impact it would have on the weakest parts of the banking system,” Tria told state TV RAI.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giulia Segreti; editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.