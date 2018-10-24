Current BTP/bund spread may harm weakest Italian banks -Tria

ROME, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The spread between 10-year Italian and German sovereign bonds must not stay at 320 basis points for long because it may hurt the country’s weakest banks, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday.

“Italy can’t maintain a spread of 320 basis points for too long, not so much for the consequences it would have on debt interest payments but rather for the impact it would have on the weakest parts of the banking system,” Tria told state TV RAI.