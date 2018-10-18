FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 3:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Italy's Conte gets budget criticism at summit -officials

1 Min Read

(Corrects Conte’s first name)

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - When Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte spoke about Italy’s new budget to fellow EU leaders at a summit on Thursday, his Dutch and Finnish peers were among those who urged Rome to stick to euro zone rules on spending limits, EU officials said.

Conte raised the subject of his government’s expansive budget, which has caused controversy in the euro zone, over lunch, they said, and gave an explanation of its purpose.

During subsequent discussion around the summit table, the officials said, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who has long taken a firm view on applying EU budget rules, spoke to call for countries to observe the limits. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

