EU parliament head warns Italy's 2019 budget plan is risk for savers

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - European Parliament’s head, Antonio Tajani, said on Friday that fiscal targets set by Italy’s eurosceptic government were a cause of concern and could hit savers without creating jobs.

“I am very concerned for what is happening in Italy,” said the Italian who is a centre-right opposition politician in Italy and close ally to former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

The budgetary plans “will not raise employment but will cause trouble to the savings of the Italians,” Tajani said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)