Italy's Tria says govt will do all it can to regain market confidence

ROME, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday the government would do everything it its power regain the confidence of financial markets, which have been offloading Italian bonds over concerns about fiscal policy.

Tria also told a parliamentary panel current market pricing of Italy’s bonds does not reflect its economic fundamentals from the point of view of the sustainability of its public debt.

“We will try to do everything we can to regain the confidence of markets,” Tria said.