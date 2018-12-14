Italy budget talks "positive," to continue - Treasury

ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Talks between Italy’s Economy Minister Giovanni Tria and the EU’s Pierre Moscovici and Valdis Dombrovskis on the 2019 budget have been taking place in a “positive atmosphere” and will continue, a Treasury spokeswoman said on Friday.

Prime Minister Conte has said he is ready to cut the budget’s headline deficit for next year to 2.04 percent of output from 2.40 percent, and hopes to reach agreement with the EU Commission on Monday.

“The atmosphere is positive”, the Treasury spokeswoman said in a statement.

The talks, which have been taking place in Brussels, will continue, she added. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giulia Segreti; editing by Philip Pullella)