September 26, 2018 / 9:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy budget will include basic income, lower retirement - Tria

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday the 2019 budget will include a basic income for the poor and allow people to retire earlier, meeting demands from the ruling coalition parties.

Tria told a retail association conference the so-called “citizens’ income” will help manage the social consequences of technological changes, and said allowing people to retire earlier will give firms a younger, more skilled workforce.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which governs with the right-wing League, on Tuesday threatened not to vote for the budget unless it included the citizens’ income and a lower retirement age, along with other measures.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Steve Scherer

