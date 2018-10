ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Italy is obliged to raise its budget deficit to offset a slowdown in economic activity and generate long-term growth, the economy minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a banking conference, Giovanni Tria also said the deficit will not exceed the target of 2.4 percent of gross domestic product in 2019, and reiterated that the government does not plan “in any way” to leave the euro. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Giselda Vagnoni)