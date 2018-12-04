Italy's budget must not impede growth - Tria

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Italy is examining various possible options in order to revise its contested 2019 budget but any measures must not impede growth, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Tuesday.

Tria, speaking to reporters after a finance ministers meeting, did not give details of what was being discussed by the government in order to reach a solution with the European Commission over its expansionary budget, but said that “time was tight”.

He added that decisions were taken in a “collegial” way and that the government’s political priorities would be respected, with the coalition’s key pension reform not being put in doubt. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Philip Pullella)