Italy's Tria says many EU states have failed to respect fiscal rules

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s Finance Minister said on Monday that many European Union states have failed over the years to respect EU fiscal rules, but added that this does not mean that rules should be breached.

Speaking after a meeting with euro zone finance ministers and EU economics commissioners who questioned Italy’s fiscal plans, Giovanni Tria said he had explained the Italian government’s budgetary plans.

He admitted that Rome’s deficit target is not in line with EU rules, but stressed many countries have not respected the rules in the past.

“The number of countries respecting the rules is very small,” he said. But he added: “This does not mean that we should not respect the rules”. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)