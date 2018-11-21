Italy's Tria urges less conflict, shared solution with EU on budget

ROME, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Wednesday the dispute over Italy’s budget was hurting the Italian and the European economies and that Rome would seek a shared solution with the European Commission.

“The dramatisation of the dispute between Italy and the Commission damages the Italian and by consequence the European economy,” Tria said in a statement after the EU executive readied a disciplinary procedure against Rome.

Tria said Italy remained convinced the “moderately expansionary” budget was needed to counter a slowdown in the Italian and European economies but added that Rome would “continue dialogue with the Commission to seek a shared solution in our mutual interests”. (Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)