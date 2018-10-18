FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 7:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italian PM says Lega, 5Star not divided over budget plans

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday that the Lega and 5Star parties in his governing coalition were not divided over Italy’s budgetary plans, as reporters asked about a spat on tax matters.

“I’m aware this is not the budget the (European) Commission expected. I expect critical observations. We will discuss and we will reply to these considerations,” Conte told reporters on arriving for a EU summit.

Asked about a possible division between Lega and 5Star on tax matters linked to the budget, he replied: “There is no division”. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Philip Blenkinsop)

