Bonds News
November 26, 2018 / 7:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy discussing reducing 2019 deficit target - govt source

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s governing coalition is discussing reducing next year’s budget target to 2.0-2.1 percent of gross domestic product from the current target of 2.4 percent to avoid a disciplinary procedure from Brussels, a government source said on Monday.

Rome risks being put under a disciplinary procedure by European partners after it presented an expansionary 2019 budget, revising up fiscal targets compared with goals agreed by the previous government. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Steve Scherer; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.