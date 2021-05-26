Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Three people arrested over Italian cable car disaster - ANSA

By Reuters Staff

ROME, May 26 (Reuters) - Three people were arrested early on Wednesday in an investigation into a cable car disaster in northern Italy that killed 14 people, including two children, Italian newswire ANSA reported, citing prosecutors.

On Sunday the gondola on a cable way connecting the town of Stresa, on the shore of Lake Maggiore, to the nearby Mottarone mountain, plunged to the ground, killing all aboard apart from a five-year-old Israeli boy. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

