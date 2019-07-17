Author of Inspector Montalbano novels Andrea Camilleri dies at 93

ROME, July 17 (Reuters) - Andrea Camilleri, one of Italy’s most famous writers who penned the acclaimed Inspector Montalbano detective novels, died on Wednesday at the age of 93, Italian state-owned broadcaster Rai said.

Camilleri spent much of his life working as a theatre director, screenwriter and teacher, only becoming a successful and highly prolific writer from his late 60s onwards.

Camilleri wrote more than 100 books. His Montalbano novels have regularly topped Italian best-seller lists, been translated into 32 languages and are the basis for a popular TV series aired by Rai and sold worldwide.