Italy new car sales bounce back in September, Fiat Chrysler's up 11%

MILAN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars bounced back in Italy in September, leading Fiat Chrysler to post a 10.9% year-on-year increase after an extremely weak August, Reuters calculations based on transport ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Registrations of new cars in Italy increased by 13.4% last month to 142,136 units, the ministry said.

Fiat Chrysler sold 31,574 new cars, giving it a market share of 22.2%, Reuters calculations showed. FCA’s sales had plunged by 16% in August.

The ministry slightly revised the data for August to show a 2.9% decrease for the Italian market as whole. (Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Valentina Za)

