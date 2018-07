MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - The top shareholder of Italy’s Banca Carige denied on Thursday any frictions with the European Central Bank and said they both had the lender’s best interest at heart.

Vittorio Malacalza, whose holding company Malacalza Investimenti owns 20.6 percent of Carige, confirmed in a statement he had received a letter on July 24 from the ECB.