Funds News
April 2, 2019 / 12:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S fund Varde pulls out of bidding process for Carige-source

1 Min Read

MILANO, April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. fund Varde Partners has pulled out of a bidding process for troubled Italian bank Carige , a source close to Varde said on Tuesday.

That leaves a fund managed by BlackRock as the only known potential bidder for Italy’s tenth largest lender.

The Genoa-based bank was placed under special administration by the European Central Bank in January after its top investor blocked a planned capital raising.

A deadline for potential buyers to present binding offers expires in mid-April. The bank could face a precautionary recapitalisation by the state if a private buyer is not found.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below