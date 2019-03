MILAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Italian car sales fell 2.42 percent year-on-year in February to 177,825 vehicles, the transport ministry said on Friday.

Sales at Fiat Chrysler fell 8 percent to 44,443 vehicles last month.

The company’s market share stood at 24.99 percent in February, little changed from 24.23 percent in January. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Valentina Za)