Renzo Rosso's OTB did not submit expression of interest for Cavalli - source close to OTB

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s OTB has not submitted an expression of interest for fashion house Cavalli, a source close to the clothing group headed by Renzo Rosso said, dismissing a press report.

Cavalli has been taken over by Italian private equity firm Clessidra which is working to turn around the label famous for its animal prints. Cavalli is aiming to break even in 2018 after losses in recent years.

Clessidra is looking for a co-investor and Il Sole 24 Ore daily reported on Friday that OTB was among potential bidders for a stake. OTB, famous for its Diesel blue-jeans, holds a licence of the youthful Just Cavalli brand.

The source said that OTB was interested in Cavalli’s future given their relationship but was not considering investing directly in it. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Valentina Za)