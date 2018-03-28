Italy's 5-Star pushes for new heads of state holding company CDP

ROME, March 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement wants the current heads of state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to be substituted when their terms expire this spring, a party official said on Wednesday.

5-Star emerged as the largest party at parliamentary elections this month and is negotiating with other parties in the hope of eventually forming a government.

Its candidate for economy minister, Andrea Roventini, wrote on the party’s blog on Wednesday that the CDP must play a greater role in helping Italy’s economy.

A 5-Star official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters this should also involve new managers to take the place of current chief executive Fabio Gallia and Chairman Claudio Costamagna.