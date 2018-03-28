Italy's 5-Star pushes for new heads of state holding company CDP

ROME, March 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement wants the current heads of state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to be substituted when their terms expire this spring, a party official said on Wednesday.
5-Star emerged as the largest party at parliamentary elections this month and is negotiating with other parties in the hope of eventually forming a government.
Its candidate for economy minister, Andrea Roventini, wrote on the party’s blog on Wednesday that the CDP must play a greater role in helping Italy’s economy.
A 5-Star official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters this should also involve new managers to take the place of current chief executive Fabio Gallia and Chairman Claudio Costamagna.
Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones