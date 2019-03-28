No tension between Italy state lender CDP chairman and CEO - shareholder

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - There is no tension between the chairman of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) Massimo Tononi and chief executive Fabrizio Palermo, a CDP shareholder said on Thursday.

“Tononi will stay at his post,” bank foundation ACRI chairman Giuseppe Guzzetti said.

ACRI holds just under 16 percent of CDP which is 82.8 percent owned by the Treasury.

There has been press speculation of growing disagreements between Tononi and Palermo and reports Tononi might be offered the position of chairman at phone company Telecom Italia . (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)