EIB official favourite for CEO job at Italy state fund CDP-sources

ROME/MILANO, July 12 (Reuters) - Dario Scannapieco, a senior official at the European Investment Bank, is favourite to be named chief executive at state-backed investor Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), three sources said, adding that negotiations on the appointment were still ongoing.

A final decision, which was initially expected for Friday, could take more time, the sources close to the matter said.

Scannapieco, 50, served as an advisor to Mario Draghi when the European Central Bank’s head was director general of the Italian Treasury between 1997 and 2002.

Massimo Tononi is expected to be appointed chairman of the CDP, of which the state owns 83 percent.

The cash-rich fund holds stakes in a wide range of companies including phone group Telecom Italia, oil and gas major Eni, oil servicing group Saipem and national post office Poste Italiane.

In 2016 the CDP also helped the previous government to set up Italy’s bank rescue fund Atlante. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Sara Rossi, Giselda Vagnoni; writing by Francesca Landini)